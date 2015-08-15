Woods commits to play at Wyndham Championship

Aug 14, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 9th hole during the second round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods, who looks set to miss the cut at a third straight major, has committed to play in next week’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina as he scrambles for points ahead of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The 39-year-old former world number one was four-over par with five holes left in his second round of the PGA Championship at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin when play was suspended due to bad weather.

With the cut expected to fall at two over, Woods will probably have to pick up at least two shots to make it into the weekend.

In nine PGA Tour events this season, the 14-times major winner has made five cuts and finished in the top 25 twice. He is currently ranked 186th in the FedEx Cup standings and needs to be among the top 125 to qualify for the playoffs.

Woods has notified the PGA Tour that he planned to play in the Tour’s final event next week as he bids to earn enough points to get into The Barclays, the first stop on the playoffs schedule.

Still working through the latest swing change of his career after recovering from back surgery, Woods has endured a dismal 2015 campaign.

He posted his worst round as a professional, an 85 at the Memorial tournament in June, and he has since missed the cut at both the U.S. Open and British Open -- the first time in his career he has done so at consecutive major championships.