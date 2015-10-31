FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Woods has follow-up procedure on back
October 31, 2015 / 3:16 AM / 2 years ago

Woods has follow-up procedure on back

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods has had a follow-up procedure on his back, a month after undergoing surgery for the second time in a year and a half, the former world number one said on Friday.

The 14-time major winner had the procedure to relieve discomfort on Wednesday in Utah and is currently on bed rest.

There is no timetable on his return.

“It’s one of those things that had to be done,” Woods said on his website. ”I have an outstanding team of doctors, and I’ll be back as soon as I can.”

Woods, who has slipped to 351st in the world, had microdiscectomy surgery in March 2014 and again on Sept. 16 this year to correct a disk fragment pinching a nerve.

“Tiger is doing well, and we expect him to make a full recovery,” Dr. Charles Rich said.

Woods is expected to attend but not play his Hero World Challenge, which benefits the Tiger Woods Foundation, at Albany in the Bahamas from Dec. 2-6.

He remains hopeful of returning to competition next year.

“My family and the fans concern and support have helped a lot,” Woods said. “I’ll be back, and I’ll be ready to compete.”

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
