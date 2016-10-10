FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Golf: Woods, Mickelson to play together in Napa
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 10, 2016 / 5:55 PM / a year ago

Golf: Woods, Mickelson to play together in Napa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tiger Woods watches before the game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Washington State Cougars at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will play the first two rounds together at this week's Safeway Championship, a source close to the tournament told Reuters on Monday.

Woods will return from a 14-month injury-enforced absence when he tees it up in the PGA Tour event at the Silverado Resort in Napa, California on Thursday.

Television has a big say in the threesomes for the first two rounds of a tournament.

Golf Channel, which has the tournament television rights in the United States, can expect bumper ratings at a time of year when golf takes a back seat for most American sports fans.

The tee times will not be made official until Tuesday, as per tour policy.

Mickelson had publicly stated he wanted to play with his old rival.

The pair have 19 major titles between them with Woods on 14 and Mickelson five.

Defending champion Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, could be the third member of the threesome.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.