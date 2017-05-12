FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Golf: Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole
May 12, 2017 / 8:15 PM / 3 months ago

Golf: Lahiri finds water three times at 18th hole

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 13, 2017; Hilton Head, SC, USA; Anirban Lahiri talks with his caddie on the fairway of the eighth hole during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Indian Anirban Lahiri came within a stroke of carding the highest score at the 18th hole in Players Championship history on Friday as the TPC Sawgrass claimed another victim on Friday.

World number 84 Lahiri hooked three balls into the water hazard that lines the left side of the par-four hole, running up a sextuple-bogey 10.

He arrived at the 18th tee at even par, five strokes behind the clubhouse leaders and seemingly destined to safely make the halfway cut in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Three bad swings later his tournament was over.

He teed off with a fairway metal and yanked the ball so far left it missed dry land by some 30 yards.

His next shot, with an iron from one of the forward tees, finished in a similar position, before he reverted to a fairway metal for his next shot, which was drawn seemingly magnet-like to another watery grave.

Lahiri shot 75 to miss the cut with a six-over 150 total.

The 29-year-old is in his second full season on the PGA Tour.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond

