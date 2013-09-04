FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: 2013 Presidents Cup teams
September 4, 2013 / 6:32 PM / 4 years ago

Factbox: 2013 Presidents Cup teams

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Factbox on the 2013 Presidents Cup after the two 12-man teams were finalized on Wednesday.

Dates: October 3-6

Venue: Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

- -

United States captain: Fred Couples

U.S. team: Tiger Woods, Brandt Snedeker, Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Keegan Bradley, Jason Dufner, Steve Stricker, Bill Haas, Hunter Mahan, Zach Johnson, Webb Simpson, Jordan Spieth

- -

International captain: Nick Price

International team: Adam Scott (Australia), Charl Schwartzel (South Africa), Jason Day (Australia), Ernie Els (South Africa), Louis Oosthuizen (South Africa), Hideki Matsuyama (Japan), Branden Grace (South Africa), Graham DeLaet (Canada), Richard Sterne (South Africa), Angel Cabrera (Argentina), Brendon de Jonge (Zimbabwe), Marc Leishman (Australia)

- -

Previous results:

2011 - Royal Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia (U.S. 19, International 15)

2009 - Harding Park Golf Course, San Francisco (U.S. 19-1/2, International 14-1/2)

2007 - Royal Montreal Golf Club, Canada (U.S. 19-1/2, International 14-1/2)

2005 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia (U.S. 18-1/2, International 15-1/2)

2003 - Fancourt Hotel and Country Club, George, South Africa (International 17, U.S. 17)

2000 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia (U.S. 21-1/2, International 10-1/2)

1998 - Royal Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia (International 20-1/2, U.S. 11-1/2)

1996 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia (U.S. 16-1/2, International 15-1/2)

1994 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia (U.S. 20, International 12)

- -

2013 schedule

October 3 - Fourballs (six matches)

October 4 - Foursomes (six matches)

October 5 - Fourballs (five matches), foursomes (five matches)

October 6 - Singles (12 matches)

Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
