Furyk uncertain for Presidents Cup due to wrist issue

Sep 7, 2015; Norton, MA, USA; Jim Furyk hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Deutsche Bank Championship at TPC of Boston. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

SEOUL (Reuters) - The U.S. team’s preparations for next week’s Presidents Cup have suffered a setback with the news that Jim Furyk’s wrist injury is still causing concern and captain Jay Haas has contacted an alternate in case he fails to make the trip to South Korea.

Furyk, a veteran of seven Presidents Cups, skipped the last two FedExCup Playoffs events due to a bone contusion in his wrist and Haas said the 45-year-old was short of full fitness.

The United States face Nick Price’s Internationals at Incheon’s Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea from Oct. 8-11 as the biennial team competition comes to Asia for the first time.

”Jim is still testing his wrist,“ the PGA Tour quoted Haas as saying. ”I don’t think it’s quite where he wants it to be, but he’s doing everything he can to be there.

“My hope is that he will be on that plane.”

Should Furyk, who has a 20-10-3 record at the Presidents Cup and been on five winning teams, have to withdraw, Haas would likely plump for an experienced Tour player such as J.B. Holmes, Brandt Snedeker or Webb Simpson to take his place.

The U.S. skipper was playing his cards close to his chest, however.

“He has plane reservations, his clothing is being readied, if that happens,” Haas said, refusing to divulge the player’s identity.

Jordan Spieth spearheads the United States’ bid for a sixth consecutive victory at the Presidents Cup, which pits the U.S. team against a line-up of international players minus Europeans.