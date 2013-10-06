Individual player results from Presidents Cup

(Reuters) - The individual record of players from both teams at the 2013 Presidents Cup, where the United States beat the Internationals 18-1/2 to 15-1/2 on Sunday (tabulate under player, number of matches played, record (wins-losses-halves) and points won:

UNITED STATES Tiger Woods Five 4-1-0 4.0 Matt Kucher Five 3-2-0 3.0 Steve Stricker Five 3-2-0 3.0 Zach Johnson Four 3-1-0 3.0 Jason Dufner Four 3-1-0 3.0 Webb Simpson Five 2-1-2 3.0 Bill Haas Five 2-2-1 2.5 Keegan Bradley Five 2-2-1 2.5 Phil Mickelson Five 2-2-1 2.5 Brandt Snedeker Five 2-3-0 2.0 Jordan Spieth Four 2-2-0 2.0 Hunter Mahan Four 2-2-0 2.0

INTERNATIONALS Jason Day Five 3-1-1 3.5 Graham DeLaet Five 3-1-1 3.5 Ernie Els Five 3-2-0 3.0 Adam Scott Five 2-2-1 2.5 Angel Cabrera Four 2-2-0 2.0 Charl Schwartzel Five 2-3-0 2.0 Brendon de Jonge Five 2-3-0 2.0 Marc Leishman Four 2-2-0 2.0 Louis Oosthuizen Five 1-3-1 1.5 Hideki Matsuyama Five 1-3-1 1.5 Richard Stern Four 0-4-0 0.0 Branden Grace Four 0-4-0 0.0