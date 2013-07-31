Jack Nicklaus course to host 2015 Cup in Korea

PGA Tour Commissioner Tim Finchem speaks to the media at the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

AKRON, Ohio (Reuters) - The Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea has been chosen to host the 2015 Presidents Cup when the biennial team competition will be played in Asia for the first time.

The layout, located 40 miles west of Seoul in the country’s largest economic development zone, was opened for play in 2010 and has since staged the over-50s U.S. Champions Tour’s Songdo Championship, in 2010 and 2011.

It was also the venue for the KLPGA Tour’s Korea Women’s Open in 2012.

“Like Muirfield Village, Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea is Jack’s vision and an impressive venue in its own right,” PGA Tour commissioner Tim Finchem said in a statement on Wednesday ahead of this week’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

“We are thrilled to take the Presidents Cup there, which is not only a milestone in the event’s history, but also a significant step in further elevating the game of golf in Korea.”

Finchem was referring to the Jack Nicklaus-designed Muirfield Village Country Club in Dublin, Ohio, which will host this year’s Presidents Cup from October 3-6.

“As we looked at different golf courses, different venues in Korea, we kept coming back to Songdo as a place that had the capability to host the Cup,” Finchem told reporters.

”And also because we had the competitive experience of the Champions Tour, we knew that it was going to be an outstanding venue to stage the matches of the Presidents Cup, as well.

The Ryder Cup-style competition, which pits a 12-man team from the United States against a line-up of international players from outside Europe, has been played away from U.S. soil on four occasions.

Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia hosted the 1998 and 2011 editions, Fancourt Hotel and Country Club Estate in South Africa staged the 2003 Cup and Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada played host in 2007.

The U.S. have established a virtual stranglehold on the Presidents Cup, winning the trophy at Royal Melbourne in 2011 for the seventh time in nine editions.

The only success for the Internationals came in 1998 when the event was first staged in Melbourne. In 2003, the teams battled to a 17-17 draw in South Africa.

The 2015 event will be held from October 8-11.