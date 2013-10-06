FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Results at the Presidents Cup
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 6, 2013 / 7:53 PM / 4 years ago

Results at the Presidents Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Presidents Cup results following the United States victory over the Internationals on Sunday by 18-1/2 points to 15-1/2 in the 10th edition played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (tabulated under year, venue and scores):

2013 - Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio

United States 18-1/2, International 15-1/2

2011 - Royal Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia

United States 19, International 15

2009 - Harding Park Golf Course, San Francisco

United States 19-1/2, International 14-1/2

2007 - Royal Montreal Golf Club, Montreal, Canada

United States 19-1/2, International 14-1/2

2005 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia

United States 18-1/2, International 15-1/2

2003 - Fancourt Hotel and Country Club, George, South Africa

International 17, United States 17

2000 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia

United States 21-1/2, International 10-1/2

1998 - Royal Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia

International 20-1/2, United States 11-1/2

1996 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia

United States 16-1/2, International 15-1/2

1994 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia

United States 20, International 12

Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.