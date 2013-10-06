Results at the Presidents Cup

(Reuters) - Presidents Cup results following the United States victory over the Internationals on Sunday by 18-1/2 points to 15-1/2 in the 10th edition played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (tabulated under year, venue and scores):

2013 - Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio

United States 18-1/2, International 15-1/2

2011 - Royal Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia

United States 19, International 15

2009 - Harding Park Golf Course, San Francisco

United States 19-1/2, International 14-1/2

2007 - Royal Montreal Golf Club, Montreal, Canada

United States 19-1/2, International 14-1/2

2005 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia

United States 18-1/2, International 15-1/2

2003 - Fancourt Hotel and Country Club, George, South Africa

International 17, United States 17

2000 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia

United States 21-1/2, International 10-1/2

1998 - Royal Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia

International 20-1/2, United States 11-1/2

1996 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia

United States 16-1/2, International 15-1/2

1994 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia

United States 20, International 12