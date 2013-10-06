Results at the Presidents Cup

(Reuters) - Presidents Cup results following the United States victory over the Internationals on Sunday by 18-1/2 points to 15-1/2 in the 10th edition played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (tabulated under year, venue and scores):
2013 - Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio
United States 18-1/2, International 15-1/2
2011 - Royal Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia
United States 19, International 15
2009 - Harding Park Golf Course, San Francisco
United States 19-1/2, International 14-1/2
2007 - Royal Montreal Golf Club, Montreal, Canada
United States 19-1/2, International 14-1/2
2005 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia
United States 18-1/2, International 15-1/2
2003 - Fancourt Hotel and Country Club, George, South Africa
International 17, United States 17
2000 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia
United States 21-1/2, International 10-1/2
1998 - Royal Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia
International 20-1/2, United States 11-1/2
1996 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia
United States 16-1/2, International 15-1/2
1994 - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Virginia
United States 20, International 12
