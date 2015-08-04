FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stricker named an assistant captain for U.S. Presidents Cup
August 4, 2015 / 9:33 PM / 2 years ago

Stricker named an assistant captain for U.S. Presidents Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Steve Stricker of the U.S. hits out of a sand trap and onto the 18th green during first round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Steve Stricker, a five-times Presidents Cup player, was named on Tuesday by U.S. captain Jay Haas as his third captain’s assistant for this year’s matchplay competition against the International Team.

Stricker joins Fred Couples and Davis Love III as assistants to Haas for the October 6-11 competition that will be played in Asia for the first time, at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in Incheon City, South Korea.

International Team captain Nick Price’s leadership team includes vice-captain K.J. Choi and captain’s assistants Tony Johnstone and Mark McNulty.

Haas made the announcement at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio.

“Everyone loves Steve Stricker,” said Haas. “The U.S. Team wouldn’t be complete without him, so it really was a no-brainer to add him as my third captain’s assistant.”

Stricker, playing a limited schedule on the PGA Tour these days, was pleased to continue his association with the event.

“I’m honored that Jay asked me to join the U.S. Team,” Stricker said.

“I absolutely love the team atmosphere of The Presidents Cup and would have been sad to miss out on it for the first time in a decade, especially on such a momentous occasion as the event heads to Asia for the first time.”

Reporting by Larry Fine; Editing by Steve Keating

