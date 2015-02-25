Quail Hollow to host Presidents Cup in 2021

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida (Reuters) - The Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will host the 2021 Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour announced on Wednesday.

The team competition between the United States and the Internationals, which began in 1994, will take place between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3.

This year’s competition will be held at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea from Oct. 6.

The 2017 competition will be held at Liberty National in Jersey City, New Jersey.