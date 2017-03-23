FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Golf - Newlywed Mullinax grabs Puerto Rico lead
#Sports News
March 23, 2017 / 10:55 PM / 5 months ago

Golf - Newlywed Mullinax grabs Puerto Rico lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - PGA Tour rookie Trey Mullinax, playing five days after getting married, fired a nine-under-par 63 to grab the first-round lead at the Puerto Rico Open on Thursday.

Mullinax, who married his long-time girlfriend in his native Alabama, ran off nine birdies to tie the course record on the Coco Beach course in Rio Grande.

The 24-year-old American, making only his 15th PGA Tour start, ended his round by sinking a 15-foot par saving putt at his final hole, the par-four ninth.

Veteran D.A. Points had an even more rousing finish, holing out with a nine-iron from 145 yards at his final hole for a 64, good for second place on a day when several players were unable to finish due to heavy rain that curtailed play early.

With nearly all of the game's top players competing at the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, a weak field at the Puerto Rico could provide a springboard for success for the eventual winner.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

