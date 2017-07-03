Jul 2, 2017; Potomac, MD, USA; Andrew Loupe tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 2, 2017; Potomac, MD, USA; Sung Kang reacts to missing a putt on the 16th hole during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 2, 2017; Potomac, MD, USA; Curtis Luck plays from a bunker on the eighth hole during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 2, 2017; Potomac, MD, USA; Geoff Ogilvy tees off on the 11th hole during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 2, 2017; Potomac, MD, USA; Sung Kang tees off on the 11th hole during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 2, 2017; Potomac, MD, USA; Spencer Levin plays from a bunker on the seventh hole during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 2, 2017; Potomac, MD, USA; Kyle Stanley tees off on the 15th hole during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 2, 2017; Potomac, MD, USA; Kyle Stanley (R) shakes hands with Charles Howell III (L) after making a par putt on the first playoff hole to win the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 2, 2017; Potomac, MD, USA; Kyle Stanley hugs his caddie Bryan Reed after making a par putt on the first playoff hole to win the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 2, 2017; Potomac, MD, USA; Kyle Stanley watches his shot on the 15th hole during the final round of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 2, 2017; Potomac, MD, USA; Kyle Stanley celebrates after winning the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 2, 2017; Potomac, MD, USA; Kyle Stanley celebrates with the trophy after winning the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Stanley saved par on the first sudden death playoff hole to beat fellow American Charles Howell III and capture the Quicken Loans National on Sunday for his first victory in five years.

Stanley and Howell III, paired together in the final round, shot matching four-under-par 66s to reach the top of the leaderboard at seven under.

Playing the par-4 18th hole in their playoff, each missed the green with their second shot but after Howell III misfired on a 10-foot par putt, Stanley calmly sank his short attempt to claim his second career PGA Tour triumph.

"It means a lot, it's hard to put into words right now," said an emotional Stanley, whose previous victory came at the Phoenix Open in 2012.

"(This win) is confirmation we’ve been working on the right things, and if anything will make me a little bit hungrier to get to work."

The TPC Potomac in Maryland was softened by rain and endured a five-minute storm delay late in the day, making the final round a scramble that featured several contenders and some costly mistakes.

World number nine Rickie Fowler fired a 65 and finished tied for third at five under alongside Scotland's Martin Laird.

Fowler shot nine birdies but his chances were undone by a double bogey on the reachable par-4 14th, one of the easiest holes on the course.

"Fourteen cost me a good shot to get in good position in the clubhouse," Fowler said. "There are a couple swings I’d like to have back."

Overnight leader David Lingmerth stumbled home with a three-over 73 to finish in a group of weight players sharing fifth place at four under.

Howell III was returning from a rib injury that kept him out of tournament action for more than two months and his 16th career second place earned him a spot in this month's British Open in Southport.

"I'm excited to be back, it's a wonderful event," Howell III said. "It was a long nine weeks, it's great to be healthy."

(Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)