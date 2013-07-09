FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Liang becomes R&A's first ambassador in China
July 9, 2013 / 11:35 AM / in 4 years

Liang becomes R&A's first ambassador in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Liang Wenchong of China plays a shot on the first hole during the BMW Masters 2012 golf tournament at Lake Malaren Golf Club in Shanghai, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

LONDON (Reuters) - Liang Wenchong has been appointed the Royal and Ancient’s (R&A) first ambassador for golf in China, the rulemaking organization said on Tuesday.

Liang, his country’s most successful golfer with 18 tournament victories worldwide, joins triple major winner Padraig Harrington and 2007 LPGA champion Suzann Pettersen as Working for Golf Ambassadors.

”Liang was the first player from his country to play in the British Open in 2008,“ the R&A’s Duncan Weir said in a news release. ”He has led the way for golf in China and will bring a great deal of experience and expertise to his new role.

“The R&A is already working hard with the China Golf Association to encourage people to learn more about golf and its values. Liang will help us to communicate these messages to an even wider audience.”

The R&A jointly governs the sport worldwide along with the United States Golf Association and also organizers the British Open.

This year’s Open will be staged at Muirfield, Scotland next week.

Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
