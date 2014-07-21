FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
McIlroy climbs to second in rankings
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 21, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

McIlroy climbs to second in rankings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Rory McIlroy climbed to number two in the world golf rankings on Monday following his victory in the 143rd British Open on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman rose from eighth to second behind Australian Adam Scott, who retained top place after finishing tied for fifth at the Royal Liverpool course.

It was McIlroy’s third major title and he is now three-quarters of the way to a grand slam of majors at the age of 25.

Henrik Stenson of Sweden, who finished down the field after shooting 287, fell one place to third and Englishman Justin Rose slipped from third to fourth.

Spaniard Sergio Garcia climbed from ninth to fifth after finishing as runner-up to McIlroy, the fourth time in his career he has been second at a major championship.

Bubba Watson, who missed the Open cut, dropped two places to sixth while fellow-American Matt Kuchar fell from fifth to seventh.

Australian Jason Day was another to slip two places, from sixth to eighth, while Tiger Woods and fellow-American Jim Furyk, who finished fourth in Hoylake, complete the top 10.

Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.