Factbox: Most Ryder Cup appearances for Europe and United States

GLENEAGLES Scotland (Reuters) - Factbox on the most Ryder Cup appearances for Europe and the United States.
Phil Mickelson will make his 10th Ryder Cup appearance for the United States - more than any other U.S. player - when he tees off with Keegan Bradley in Friday morning’s fourballs. (* includes selection for the 2014 Ryder Cup)
Most European Ryder Cup appearances:
Nick Faldo 11
Record: P36 W20 L9 H7
Christy O’ Connor Sr. 10
Record: P36 W11 L21 H4
Bernhard Langer 10
Record: P42 W21 L15 H6
Dai Rees 9
Record: P17 W7 L9 H1
Lee Westwood 9*
Record: P37 W18 L13 H6
Most European Ryder Cup points won:
Nick Faldo 25
Bernhard Langer 24
Colin Montgomerie 23.5
Seve Ballesteros 22.5
Lee Westwood 21
Most U.S Ryder Cup appearances:
Phil Mickelson 10*
Record: P34 W11 L17 H6
Jim Furyk 9*
Record: P27 W8 L15 H4
Lanny Wadkins 8
Record: P34 W20 L11 H3
Raymond Floyd 8
Record: P31 W12 L16 H3
Billy Casper 8
Record: P37 W20 L10 H7
Most U.S. Ryder Cup points won:
Billy Casper 23.5
Arnold Palmer 23
Lanny Wadkins 21.5
Lee Trevino 20
Jack Nicklaus 18.5
Compiled by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond