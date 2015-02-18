Reaction to Clarke being named Europe's Ryder Cup captain

LONDON (Reuters) - Reaction to Wednesday’s news that Darren Clarke will captain holders Europe in the 2016 Ryder Cup match against the United States at Hazeltine, Minnesota.

Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia, who has played in seven Ryder Cups: “Congrats Captain Darren Clarke! I‘m sure you’ll be an amazing asset to Team Europe. Go Europe.”

Ian Poulter, who has scored 14 points in five appearances for Europe at the biennial event: “Congratulations to Darren Clarke being appointed as 2016 Ryder Cup Europe Captain. That’s great news and (he) will be a first class captain.”

Englishman Lee Westwood, an ever-present in the European team since 1997: “Darren Clarke, congratulations slim.”

Four-times major winner Rory McIlroy said of fellow Northern Irishman Clarke: “I couldn’t think of a better guy to play under in 2016.”

Colin Montgomerie, who was part of a panel that picked Clarke ahead of contenders Miguel Angel Jimenez and Thomas Bjorn, told Sky Sports:

”We had three very able candidates and a unanimous decision, which was a delight for the panel.

“We have selected a captain that I am convinced will retain the Ryder Cup and bring it home.”

South African Gary Player, who won nine majors between 1959 and 1978: “Congratulations Darren Clarke on your selection as Ryder Cup Europe next captain. Well deserved. My best.”