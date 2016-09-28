Rose leaves Olympic gold medal home to focus on gold trophy
England's Justin Rose left his gold medal from the Rio Olympics home, needing no further inspiration this week than the chance to win another Ryder Cup for Europe.
CHASKA, Minnesota European Ryder Cup captain Darren Clarke apologized on Wednesday over a crude rant from the brother of player Danny Willett about the nature of U.S. crowds he anticipates this week at Hazeltine.
In an article published on nationalclubgolfer.com, a magazine website, Pete Willett wrote in part: "They need to silence the pudgy, basement-dwelling, irritants, stuffed on cookie dough and pissy beer ...
"They need to smash the obnoxious dads, with their shiny teeth, Lego man hair, medicated ex-wives, and resentful children."
Clarke emphatically distanced himself and the team from the comments.
"I was just made aware of the article about an hour ago," Clarke said when asked at a Hazeltine press conference about it.
"As soon as I did, I went out to find Danny, who was playing in the last group out there this morning.
"I spoke to Danny about it. I showed it to Danny. And he's bitterly disappointed in his brother's article. It is not what Danny thinks. It is not what I think. It is not what Team Europe stands for."
The diatribe was laced with political jabs and swipes using caricatures of Americans.
The tone of the posting harkened back to a time in Ryder Cup competition at Kiawah Island (1991) and Brookline (1999) where some U.S. fans' actions rose beyond partisanship to rowdy and offensive behavior.
Following those matches, a concerted effort was made by captains on both sides to stress model sportsmanship and appeal to crowds to respect all participants.
Clarke made clear he did not share the depiction of U.S. fans whatsoever, and neither did Masters champion Willett.
"The fans could not have been nicer and better to us this week, and hopefully that continues," Clarke said. "The article was beyond our control, and Danny is bitterly disappointed himself.
"It's up to Danny to speak to his brother whenever he comes in and express that. I will let him deal with it between siblings.
"It's Danny's brother's opinion, not Danny's or Team Europe's opinion, so Danny will resolve that."
(Editing by Andrew Both)
World number one Novak Djokovic has been forced to withdraw from next week's China Open in Beijing because of an elbow injury.
CHASKA, Minnesota British Open champion Henrik Stenson, bothered late in a brilliant season by a balky right knee, said on Wednesday that he felt fresh after a break from golf and eager to play in this week's Ryder Cup.