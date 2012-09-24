Hole by hole guide to Ryder Cup venue

MEDINAH, Illinois (Reuters) - Medinah Country Club’s No. 3 Course in Medinah, Illinois is a tree-lined layout that was designed by Tom Bendelow and opened for play in 1928.

Changed out of all recognition by several revampings, it became the longest course ever to stage a major when the PGA Championship was played there for a second time in 2006.

A 7,401-yard layout when Tiger Woods won the 1999 PGA Championship at Medinah, the par-72 classic was stretched to 7,561 for the 2006 edition, also won by Woods.

In a restoration project which began in 2002, course architect Rees Jones removed 300 trees, added new tees or enlarged existing ones, rebuilt some of the greens and redesigned several greenside bunkers.

Most notably, the green at the par-three 17th was returned to its original position close to the edge of Lake Kadijah, although a new back tee retains most of the hole’s length.

Built as a private American country club 20 miles west of downtown Chicago for the Ancient Arabic Order of Nobles of the Mystic Shrine, Medinah has hosted three U.S. Opens (1949, 1975 and 1990) and two PGA Championships (1999 and 2006).

Here is a hole-by-hole look at the No. 3 Course for this week’s Ryder Cup which starts on Friday:

No. 1 par four, 433 yards - A tight opening hole where the best line off the tee is right of middle to avoid a difficult fairway bunker on the left. The green, which slopes from back to front, is well-bunkered to catch any approach shot hit short while a collection area lurks back left.

- - - -

No. 2 par three, 192 yards - Club selection is paramount with the widest expanse of Lake Kadijah lurking on the left and a narrower neck of water in front of the green. The prevailing wind blows directly towards the tee.

- - - -

No. 3 par four, 412 yards - Best line off the tee is slightly right of center to set up a medium-iron approach to the green with overhanging trees hugging the left side of the fairway. The green slopes from back-to-front and is guarded by front bunkers on the left and right.

- - - -

No. 4 par four, 463 yards - A pitched fairway protected by rough down the left side requires a tee shot hit right of center to set up an approach into an elevated, well-bunkered green that slopes from back to front. Care must be taken with putts on one of Medinah’s fastest greens.

- - - -

No. 5 par five, 536 yards - The shortest of the four par-fives, this risk/reward hole starts with a raised tee and plays uphill all the way to the green. Trees on the left side of the fairway need to be avoided off the tee, leaving a hybrid or long iron into the green for the bold play.

- - - -

No. 6 par four, 509 yards - A new back tee has lengthened this daunting par four where out-of-bounds lurks to the left and trees flank the right. Care must be taken off the tee to avoid a series of fairway bunkers on the left. The green, protected on both sides by bunkers, slopes down from the back.

- - - -

No. 7 par five, 617 yards - The longest of the par-fives, this dogleg right favors a drive to the left of middle with overhanging tree limbs further down the fairway to the right likely to interfere with the second shot. The elevated green is guarded by three large, deep bunkers.

- - - -

No. 8 par three, 201 yards - The only par three on the course without water, though overhanging trees lie in wait to catch any errant tee shot. The green, which breaks hard from left to right, is guarded by front bunkers on both sides.

- - - -

No. 9 par four, 432 yards - A slight draw off the tee will set up an uphill, medium-iron approach on this dogleg left par four. The well-bunkered green slopes from back right to left front.

- - - -

No. 10 par five, 578 yards - Another long par five which is out of range for most players to reach in two. Best line off the tee is right of middle and short of the fairway bunkers to set up a hybrid second shot into the green or a long-iron lay-up. Care must be taken with the approach into a small, sloping and well bunkered green.

- - - -

No. 11 par four, 440 yards - A severe dogleg left that requires a well-placed drive towards the right fairway bunker. Large oak trees flank the left side of the fairway and the undulating green, the smallest on the course, is well-protected on the left and front right.

- - - -

No. 12 par four, 476 yards - This par four requires a drive to the right side of the fairway for a better angle to approach the green, which is guarded by an oak tree on the left. Closer to the green, which slopes from back left to front right, the fairway drops down sharply towards water on the right.

- - - -

No. 13 par three, 245 yards - The second hole to cross Lake Kadijah, this long par three demands precise club selection based on pin position and wind direction. The green, which slopes from right to left, is ringed by three bunkers.

- - - -

No. 14 par five, 609 yards - This challenging par five ends with a small, well-bunkered green. The tee shot plays into a hill and tends to feed to the right while the second shot has to clear another hill to set up a short iron into a severely sloping green. Any approach hit short is almost certain to find one of five bunkers guarding the front of the green.

- - - -

No. 15 par four, 391 yards - A tight, potentially driveable, par four where many players may prefer the safer play to leave a short-iron approach into a long, narrow green protected by a pond on the right, a bunker on the front left and a collection area at the back.

- - - -

No. 16 par four, 482 yards - A daunting par four, this long dogleg left culminates with a raised green. Best line off the tee is left of middle while a valley in front of a sloping green demands accurate club selection for the approach. Hale Irwin birdied this hole in a playoff with Mike Donald for the 1990 U.S. Open before winning the title for the third time.

- - - -

No. 17 par three, 193 yards - The green on this par three has been returned to its original position down by the edge of Lake Kadijah, making club selection paramount depending on wind direction. A pot bunker behind the left side of the green makes it tricky for an up and down.

- - - -

No. 18 par four, 449 yards - Best line off the tee on this long par four is left of center with fairway bunkers lurking on the right. The green is elevated with steep front bunkers on both sides and a difficult collection area back right.