Factbox: 2014 European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley
January 15, 2013 / 6:20 PM / in 5 years

Factbox: 2014 European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Factbox on Paul McGinley, who on Tuesday became the first Irishman to be appointed European Ryder Cup captain for the 2014 edition to be played at Gleneagles in Scotland:

* Born in Dublin on December 16, 1966

* Was a promising Gaelic footballer before a broken knee cap at 19 derailed a possible playing career.

* Announced himself in golf at the 1991 Walker Cup, which pits British and Irish amateurs against Americans, where he beat four-times major champion Phil Mickelson.

* Gained his European Tour card the same year and recorded his first win at the Austrian Open in 1996.

* Has won a total of four times on the European Tour, his last coming in 2005 at the Volvo Masters in Spain.

* Highest world ranking was 18, now at 295.

* Competed in three Ryder Cups in 2002, 2004 and 2006, winning each time.

* Holed the winning putt on the 18th green on debut at the Belfry when he halved his singles match against Jim Furyk, helping Europe regain the trophy after their loss in 1999.

* Has since appeared as vice-captain for Europe’s victories in 2010, under 2014 captaincy rival Colin Montgomerie and 2012 when Spanish leader Jose Maria Olazabal inspired a thrilling last-day comeback to pip the Americans 14 1/2 - 13/1/2.

* Led Britain and Ireland to victory over continental Europe in the Seve Trophy team event in 2009 and 2011 where he captained world number one Rory McIlroy, who said on Monday he was the “best captain he had ever played under”.

Compiled by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Mark Meadows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
