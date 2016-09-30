Quotes from Ryder Cup foursomes

Sep 30, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Jordan Spieth of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the third hole in the afternoon four-ball matches during the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

CHASKA, Minnesota (Reuters) - Quotes from the opening foursomes session at the Ryder Cup matches between teams representing the United States and Europe at Hazeltine National Golf Club on Friday.

MATCH 1Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed beat Justin Rose (England) and Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 3&2

REED: "Any time you are take on Rose and Stenson, it's never simple. We had a great game plan coming in, we stuck with it. Just hit a lot of greens. In alternate shot you have to do that, give yourself opportunities."

ROSE: "I think it was a tight match. There wasn't much in the match tee-to-green. They made a few putts. We couldn't buy one. We had a feeling that we would run into our run but it just never really happened."

MATCH 2

Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler beat Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) and Andy Sullivan (England) 1-upMICKELSON: "It was a lot of heart, a heart that went out with (us) 2-down and four to go. It was a match where I didn't drive the ball well. It was a match where I felt more pressure than in any Ryder Cup heading into this one because of the last two years and the build up."

MATCH 3

Jimmy Walker and Zach Johnson beat Sergio Garcia (Spain) and Martin Kaymer (Germany) 4&2

WALKER: "The day just kind of kept building. I was really nervous starting out, hit some pretty squirrelly shots. Zach kept us going. We both got into a rhythm I think is what happened. We started reading putts, started seeing it and we started pouring them in."

GARCIA: "We obviously didn't play great. We had a couple chances to go 2-up. Unfortunately didn't make them and then they got on a great roll, started making birdies coming in. When you have those chances, you've got to take them. Unfortunately we didn't and they did."

MATCH 4

Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar beat Thomas Pieters (Belgium) and Lee Westwood (England) 5&4JOHNSON: "Here on your home turf, the fans they just kind of bring it out in you. You are not here playing for yourself, you are here playing for your team, the country and all the fans. It's a lot of fun."

WESTWOOD: "I'll take responsibility for that. I played poorly today and Thomas played well."