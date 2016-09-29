FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Heckling fan has last laugh on European quartet
#Sports News
September 29, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

Heckling fan has last laugh on European quartet

Tony Jimenez

2 Min Read

Sep 29, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland greets Andy Sullivan of England on the first tee during a practice round for the 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

CHASKA, Minnesota (Reuters) - A fan who heckled European Ryder Cup duo Rory McIlroy and Andy Sullivan when they could not make a putt in practice on Thursday celebrated as if he had won $1 million after being invited to show what he could do.

McIlroy, Sullivan, Henrik Stenson and Justin Rose pulled David Johnson out of the crowd at Hazeltine National and offered him $100 if he could do any better.

Johnson responded by rolling a 15-foot putt straight into the hole before launching into an extravagant series of fist-pumps and high fives.

A grinning Stenson pointed to the sky as the ball disappeared into the cup and then gave the fan a big bear hug.

McIlroy, Rose and Sullivan also embraced Johnson in delight before the beaming fan raised his $100 bill into the air with pride.

"I closed my eyes, hit the putt and it happened to go in," he told reporters.

Holders Europe will be chasing a fourth successive victory over the United States when the biennial team event gets underway on Friday.

Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
