Seven European countries interested in hosting 2022 Ryder Cup
#Sports News
September 5, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Seven European countries interested in hosting 2022 Ryder Cup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Seven European countries have registered their interest in hosting the 2022 Ryder Cup, the European Tour said on Friday.

Austria, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Turkey will undergo a series of meetings and inspections before official bids are submitted on Feb. 16, 2015. Of those nations, only Spain have hosted the Ryder Cup before, at Valderrama in 1997.

An official announcement regarding the successful host nation is expected to be made later in 2015.

“We are absolutely delighted at the level of interest we have received from across Europe in respect of hosting The 2022 Ryder Cup,” tournament Director Richard Hills said in a statement.

”We welcome each and every one of the seven letters of intent, each received through the respective national golf association, in accordance with bidding regulations.

”It is a process which befits a sporting event of the stature of The Ryder Cup.”

Europe are the defending champions in the 40th Ryder Cup against the United States which starts at Gleneagles, Scotland, on Sept. 26.

Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond

