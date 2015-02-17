Love III to be appointed U.S. Ryder Cup captain: report

Aug 6, 2014; Louisville, KY, USA; PGA golfer Davis Love III tees off with an iron during practice for the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Country Club. Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Former U.S. PGA Champion Davis Love III will be appointed United States Ryder Cup captain next week for the 2016 matches at Hazeltine, the Golf Channel reported on Monday.

The 50-year-old will be officially named on Feb. 24 at the headquarters of the PGA Of America in Palm Beach, Florida, the outlet said.

It would be the second time Love has led the team after he oversaw the 14.5/13.5 defeat to Europe in 2012 when Jose Maria Olazabal’s side stormed back from 10-6 down on the final day at Medinah.

That loss is one of eight that the Americans have suffered in the last ten editions of the biennial team event, which prompted the PGA of America to appoint an 11-person Ryder Cup task force, which Love sits on.

Tom Lehman, who captained the U.S. to a heavy 18.5/9.5 defeat in 2006, and Steve Stricker, a winner of 12 PGA Tour events, also sit on the task force and are likely to hold roles in Love’s 2016 team, the Golf Channel said.

Love, who won his sole major in 1997, played in six consecutive Ryder Cups from 1993. He tasted victory twice, on his first appearance and in 1999.

Europe’s won last year’s matches 16.5/11.5 with five-times major winner Phil Mickelson scathing of the approach used by American captain Tom Watson after another defeat.

Northern Irishman Darren Clarke, who won the British Open in 2011, is expected to succeed Ireland’s Paul McGinley as Europe captain for 2016 having played in five editions and served as vice-captain in 2010 and 2012.

A five man European selection panel, which includes McGinley, Olazabal and 2010 winning captain Colin Montgomerie, will meet on Wednesday to decide upon the skipper.