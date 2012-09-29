Pairings for Saturday's foursomes matches

(Reuters) - Pairings for Saturday morning’s foursomes matches in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois (United States pairings first):

Match 1 0720 (1220)

Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson v Justin Rose and Ian Poulter

Match 2 0735 (1235)

Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley v Lee Westwood and Luke Donald

Match 3 0750 (1250)

Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson v Nicolas Colsaerts and Sergio Garcia

Match 4 0805 (1305)

Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker v Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell

Remainder of playing schedule:

Saturday - Fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 1205 (1705)

Sunday - Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1103 (1603)