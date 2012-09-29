FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pairings for Saturday's foursomes matches
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 29, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Pairings for Saturday's foursomes matches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pairings for Saturday morning’s foursomes matches in the 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois (United States pairings first):

Match 1 0720 (1220)

Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson v Justin Rose and Ian Poulter

Match 2 0735 (1235)

Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley v Lee Westwood and Luke Donald

Match 3 0750 (1250)

Jason Dufner and Zach Johnson v Nicolas Colsaerts and Sergio Garcia

Match 4 0805 (1305)

Jim Furyk and Brandt Snedeker v Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell

Remainder of playing schedule:

Saturday - Fourball matches (at 15-minute intervals), from 1205 (1705)

Sunday - Singles matches (at 11-minute intervals), from 1103 (1603)

Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.