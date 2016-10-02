Golf: No doubting Thomas as Pieters sets rookie record

Oct 2, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Thomas Pieters of Belgium reacts to a putt on the seventh green during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

CHASKA, Minnesota (Reuters) - Thomas Pieters capped a spectacular Ryder Cup debut on Sunday, becoming the first European rookie to win four points on his first appearance as he defeated American JB Holmes 3 and 2 in a duel of long hitters.

The 24-year-old Belgian, who combined with world number three Rory McIlroy for three points over the opening two days, went two down after starting with a bogey and a par on a sun-kissed day at Hazeltine National.

Pieters, however, came storming back with a scintillating sequence of seven birdies in 14 holes as he fully vindicated captain Darren Clarke's decision to award him a wildcard pick for the biennial team event.

It was all over for Holmes when a wayward approach shot at the par-five 16th sailed 30 yards left of the green and Pieters celebrated with an extravagant fist pump when he sank his winning birdie putt.

The previous best haul by a European rookie was the three and a half points collected by England's Paul Way in 1983 and by Sergio Garcia of Spain and Scotland's Paul Lawrie in 1999.

Oct 2, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Thomas Pieters of Belgium plays his shot from the fairway on the second hole during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

"It's different when you're out there on your own," said a smiling Pieters. "You don't have anyone to high-five or pick you up when you're down.

Oct 2, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; Thomas Pieters of Belgium lines up a putt on the fourth green during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

"I made plenty of birdies and that's what you need in match play. I knew that Darren believed in me, that gave me a lot of confidence."

Pieters featured in all five sessions of Europe's 17-11 defeat and acknowledged it had been a draining week.

"I'm exhausted right now," he said. "They've been really long days, getting up at 4am.

"Dealing with these crowds isn't easy, it takes a lot out of you."