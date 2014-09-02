Target man Poulter relishing Ryder Cup battle

Ian Poulter of England practices on the driving range ahead of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 16, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Ian Poulter is primed for the Americans who will be gunning for him in next month’s Ryder Cup after being chosen as one of Europe captain Paul McGinley’s three wildcards on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Englishman, whose pumped-up performance two years ago inspired Europe’s “Miracle at Medinah” comeback win, admitted he will be a marked man at this year’s event at Gleneagles, Scotland from Sept. 26-28.

“I had a target on my back last time and it will be no different this time. But I‘m very vocal in the tea room and on the course,” Poulter told Sky Sports.

“I‘m very passionate about what the Ryder Cup stands for and it is no different this time. I‘m going to be more than ready.”

Poulter, Lee Westwood and Stephen Gallacher were named by McGinley to join automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson, Justin Rose, Sergio Garcia, Martin Kaymer, Victor Dubuisson, Thomas Bjorn, Jamie Donaldson and Graeme McDowell in the 12-strong team.

“He (Poulter) is the guy everyone wants to beat. But there is no better man to have in the side,” McGinley said.

Poulter was happy with the make-up of the team.

“There is a lot of experience in the side and that is what you need to help the rookies,” he said.

”But the rookies are in incredible form. I can’t wait to get to Gleneagles and spend time with them and help them.

”It’s fantastic news to be in the team. My game is coming round just at the right time and I‘m very very excited.

“It’s going to be an incredible week. The U.S. side are very very strong but so is the Europe team and we are going to do the job.”