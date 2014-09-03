World ranking comparison for Ryder Cup teams

(Reuters) - World rankings for members of the Europe and United States Ryder Cup teams, who will compete for the trophy at Gleneagles in Scotland from Sept. 26-28:
Europe United States
1-Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 7-Jim Furyk
3-Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8-Matt Kuchar
4-Sergio Garcia (Spain) 9-Bubba Watson
5-Justin Rose (Britain) 10-Phil Mickelson
12-Martin Kaymer (Germany) 11-Rickie Fowler
16-Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 14-Jordan Spieth
21-Victor Dubuisson (France) 15-Zach Johnson
26-Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 19-Jimmy Walker
28-Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 20-Hunter Mahan
36-Ian Poulter (England) 23-Keegan Bradley
38-Lee Westwood (England) 27-Patrick Reed
33-Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 32-Webb Simpson
