World ranking comparison for Ryder Cup teams

(Reuters) - World rankings for members of the Europe and United States Ryder Cup teams, who will compete for the trophy at Gleneagles in Scotland from Sept. 26-28:

Europe United States

1-Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 7-Jim Furyk

3-Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 8-Matt Kuchar

4-Sergio Garcia (Spain) 9-Bubba Watson

5-Justin Rose (Britain) 10-Phil Mickelson

12-Martin Kaymer (Germany) 11-Rickie Fowler

16-Graeme McDowell (Northern Ireland) 14-Jordan Spieth

21-Victor Dubuisson (France) 15-Zach Johnson

26-Thomas Bjorn (Denmark) 19-Jimmy Walker

28-Jamie Donaldson (Wales) 20-Hunter Mahan

36-Ian Poulter (England) 23-Keegan Bradley

38-Lee Westwood (England) 27-Patrick Reed

33-Stephen Gallacher (Scotland) 32-Webb Simpson