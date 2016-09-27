FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
World ranking comparison for Ryder Cup teams
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 27, 2016 / 7:30 PM / a year ago

World ranking comparison for Ryder Cup teams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - World rankings for members of the United States and Europe Ryder Cup teams, who will compete for the trophy at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota on Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

United States Europe

2-Dustin Johnson 3-Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

4-Jordan Spieth 5-Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

8-Patrick Reed 10-Danny Willett (England)

9-Rickie Fowler 11-Justin Rose (England)

15-Phil Mickelson 12-Sergio Garcia (Spain)

16-Jimmy Walker 30-Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain)

17-Matt Kuchar 32-Chris Wood (England)

21-JB Holmes 42-Thomas Pieters (Belgium)

22-Brooks Koepka 44-Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

23-Brandt Snedeker 46-Lee Westwood (England)

28-Zach Johnson 48-Martin Kaymer (Germany)

31-Ryan Moore 50-Andy Sullivan (England)

Compiled by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.