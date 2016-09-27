World ranking comparison for Ryder Cup teams

(Reuters) - World rankings for members of the United States and Europe Ryder Cup teams, who will compete for the trophy at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota on Friday, Saturday and Sunday:

United States Europe

2-Dustin Johnson 3-Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland)

4-Jordan Spieth 5-Henrik Stenson (Sweden)

8-Patrick Reed 10-Danny Willett (England)

9-Rickie Fowler 11-Justin Rose (England)

15-Phil Mickelson 12-Sergio Garcia (Spain)

16-Jimmy Walker 30-Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain)

17-Matt Kuchar 32-Chris Wood (England)

21-JB Holmes 42-Thomas Pieters (Belgium)

22-Brooks Koepka 44-Matt Fitzpatrick (England)

23-Brandt Snedeker 46-Lee Westwood (England)

28-Zach Johnson 48-Martin Kaymer (Germany)

31-Ryan Moore 50-Andy Sullivan (England)