European team player ratings at the Ryder Cup

GLENEAGLES Scotland (Reuters) - How the European captain and players performed in the 40th Ryder Cup:

Paul McGinley. Captain.

Many thought there would be an ‘awe factor’ for McGinley, who has a mediocre golfing record compared to eight-times major winner Tom Watson, but there was no sign of that when it came to the matches.

The Irishman was a picture of calmness and serenity all week and he always seemed one step ahead of rival skipper Watson who was frequently questioned over his tactics.

McGinley had clearly worked long and hard on a pre-match game plan, stuck to it and was backed up by his enthusiastic players.

----

Graeme McDowell. Played 3, won 3, lost 0, halved 0

One of the team leaders, McDowell was given the task of guiding French rookie Victor Dubuisson through the week and the pair excelled with two wins from two foursomes matches.

The pair gelled from the start with the Northern Irishman heaping praise on Dubuisson, saying he had the potential to be the next superstar of the European Tour.

McDowell was handed the pivotal role at the top of the last-day singles order and he delivered, overturning an early three-hole deficit to beat Jordan Spieth.

----

Henrik Stenson. P4, W3, L1

Together with Justin Rose, the big-hitting Swede formed the most successful partnership of the week as the world numbers five and six won three matches in a row.

Back in the Ryder Cup after a six-year absence, Stenson dovetailed perfectly with his Florida neighbor and it was only a sore back that prevented him from playing all four matches ahead of the last-day singles.

Stenson only led for four holes of his clash with Patrick Reed and succumbed at the 18th when the hot U.S. prospect posted a birdie four.

----

Rory McIlroy P5 W2 L1 H2

The darling of the home crowd and one of only two ever-presents for Europe this week, world number one McIlroy was another major influence for the Europeans in partnership with Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter.

He and Garcia came back from the dead to rescue a precious half-point against Jimmy Walker and Rickie Fowler on day one before outplaying Jim Furyk and Hunter Mahan 3 & 2 in the second-day fourballs.

McIlroy then really came to the fore on Sunday, showing the full range of his dynamic shot-making skills as he picked up seven birdies and an eagle to crush Rickie Fowler 5 & 4.

----

Justin Rose. P5 W3 L H2

Along with McIlroy, Rose was an ever-present for Europe and he repaid captain McGinley’s faith by finishing as the team’s leading scorer with four points.

Rose reveled in the anchor role and putted like an angel as he and Stenson combined to win all three matches they played together.

The Englishman then showed his battling qualities against an inspired Hunter Mahan on Sunday. Rose was behind virtually all the way through until a birdie at the last earned him a half.

----

Stephen Gallacher. P2, L2

Made a nervous start to the matches, the local favorite plunging to a 5 & 4 defeat against U.S. rookie sensations Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed in company with Ian Poulter.

Poulter, on the back of a lean season, was unable to provide the fiery exploits he has in past Ryder Cups and he and wildcard selection Gallacher were simply swept aside.

The Scot was left out of the next three sessions and despite leading early, the experience of Phil Mickelson proved too much for him in the singles as the American triumphed 3 & 1.

----

Martin Kaymer P4 W1 L1 H2

Kaymer, the man who holed the six-foot putt that ensured Europe retained the trophy two years ago, picked up half-a-point from two matches with Thomas Bjorn.

The steely German was not at his best this week but also registered a half-point in Saturday’s foursomes alongside in-form Englishman Rose.

Kaymer was never headed by U.S. Masters champion Bubba Watson on the final day and five birdies and an eagle wrapped up a 4 & 2 win for the twice major winner.

----

Thomas Bjorn P3 W0 L2 H1

Returning to the Ryder Cup fold after a 12-year absence, the 43-year-old Dane was left out of both foursomes and struggled to make an impact on the week.

The bearded Bjorn gained a half-point from two outings in the fourballs with Kaymer but neither player was able to find their best.

Matt Kuchar then blew Bjorn away in the singles, the American’s scintillating six-under-par effort helping him to a runaway 4 & 3 triumph.

----

Sergio Garcia P4 W2 L1 H1

The passing years may have dulled the lively Ryder Cup antics of his youth but make no mistake, no one is more pumped up for the biennial team event than Garcia.

He and Rory McIlroy were a tough combination to crack at Gleneagles, collecting one win and one half from their three matches together.

It was nip and tuck with veteran Jim Furyk in the final-day singles until Garcia came alive over the closing stretch, rattling in three birdies and an eagle in the last five holes to seal a one-up victory.

----

Ian Poulter P3 W0 L1 H2

The lion’s roar was largely silenced this week and there was only an occasional glimpse of Poulter’s fist-pumping, eye-popping shows of the past.

He and Stephen Gallacher were routed in Friday’s opening session but in combination with McIlroy in Saturday’s fourballs, Poulter gave a brief reminder of the Ryder Cup magic he is capable of providing.

The Englishman was up and down in the singles, mixing seven birdies with four dropped shots as he shared a half with former U.S. Open champion Webb Simpson.

----

Jamie Donaldson P4 W3 L1 H0

Donaldson sparkled in his first Ryder Cup appearance and, in tandem with former world number one Lee Westwood, the duo won two of their matches.

The Welshman’s first cap has come relatively late in his career, at the age of 38, but he proved he has the stomach for a Ryder Cup fight.

Donaldson enjoyed the honor of clinching victory for Europe when a wedged approach at the 15th finished stone dead as he beat Keegan Bradley 4 & 3.

----

Lee Westwood P4 W2 L2

Making his ninth consecutive appearance in the competition, the 41-year-old Westwood again proved a reliable member of Europe’s team.

Thoroughly vindicated Captain McGinley’s decision to award him a wildcard pick, playing the senior role in his fruitful partnership with debutant Donaldson.

Westwood, who this week moved up to joint fifth in the all-time Ryder Cup points list on 23, came up against an inspired Jimmy Walker in the singles and was beaten 3 & 2.

----

Victor Dubuisson P3 W2 H1

Known as something of a loner on the tour, rookie Dubuisson took to the special atmosphere of the team event like a duck to water.

Captain McGinley described the 24-year-old as “a joy to be around” and the Frenchman seemed to form a close bond with McDowell as the pair shared a 100 percent record from two foursomes encounters.

Remarkably, Dubuisson and opponent Zach Johnson shared the first 10 holes of their singles tussle with matching par figures and the duo went on to end the Ryder Cup week with a half.