American team player ratings at the Ryder Cup

GLENEAGLES Scotland (Reuters) - How the American captain and players performed in the 40th Ryder Cup:

Tom Watson. Captain.

Twenty one years after his first appearance as captain Watson at times looked and sounded like an old man struggling to keep up with his grandchildren and that lack of connection with his team appeared apparent in many of his actions.

Leaving three former major champions, including his most experienced player Phil Mickelson, out of all Saturday’s games will probably be his most memorable decision, especially as he admitted that sending others out to play all four doubles matches was a mistake.

Suffered a broadside from Mickelson after the event, with the left-hander saying the captain had not engaged with his players.

Watson remained courteous and respectful throughout but certainly did not appear to be as well-prepared as opposite number Paul McGinley, who had spent months ensuring his players had what he considered the ideal partner.

----

Jordan Spieth. Played 4, won 2, lost 1 halved 1.

One of the real success stories for the Americans as he teamed up with Patrick Reed in the youngest-ever Ryder Cup partnership and the most successful all-rookie pairing.

Looked nerveless from the start en route to hammering Ian Poulter and Stephen Gallacher 5 & 4, and though frustrated to be left out on Friday afternoon he was in great form on Saturday.

So impressed was Watson that he sent the 21-year-old out first in the singles where he led Graeme McDowell by three at the turn but an error-strewn back nine saw him slip to defeat.

----

Patrick Reed. P4 W3 L0 H1

The other half of the dynamic duo who punched well above their weight all weekend both with his scoring - the highest of the Americans - and his teamship.

Reed played with the aura of a veteran, nailed a series of clutch putts during two crushing fourballs wins -- though he will also long remember the tiddler he missed on 16 that played a large part in Martin Kaymer and Justin Rose scrambling a half in the Saturday foursomes.

Out as number two in the singles he beat Henrik Stenson on the last to complete “the best week of my golfing life.”

----

Rickie Fowler. P5 W0 L2 H3

Teaming up with rookie Jimmy Walker, Fowler had an interesting weekend, halving his first three matches but then being battered by McDowell and Victor Dubuisson in the fourth when Walker looked tired, then being steamrollered by Rory McIlroy.

He would probably say he was never quite at his best -- Walker making most of the dramatic shots over the weekend -- but he showed admirable grit and determination, not to mention endurance, as his first three games went all the way to the 18th.

Given the task of taking down world number one McIlroy in the singles he found himself down after six and remains without a Ryder Cup victory in eight matches.

----

Hunter Mahan. P4 W1 L2 H1

Something of a frustrating weekend for Mahan, who wanted redemption for his fluffed chip that handed the Cup to Europe four years ago but ended up repeating it.

Left out of the opening fourballs, he lost his foursomes alongside Zach Johnson and went down again in the Sunday foursomes with Jim Furyk after getting a point on the board with Furyk in an impressive fourballs display.

He came up against Europe’s player of the weekend in Justin Rose on Sunday and after letting a four-hole lead slip to go level, then fighting back to be on up going up the last, another miss-hit chip meant he had to settle for a half.

----

Phil Mickelson. P3 W2 L1 H0

What a strange way to mark becoming the first American to play in 10 Ryder Cups.

Mickelson got off to a flyer when he and Keegan Bradley took down Europe’s top team of McIlroy and Sergio Garcia but looked weary with the same partner in a foursomes drubbing.

Watson left him out all day Saturday -- despite him pleading for another shot -- and though he won Sunday’s singles against Stephen Gallacher he cut a dejected figure afterwards and gave his captain both barrels in a news conference.

----

Bubba Watson. P3 W0 L3 H0

Began the event in his usual high spirits, whooping the crowd into a frenzy as he went off in the first match, but he and Webb Simpson putted badly and failed to make a single birdie in a 5 & 4 defeat to Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson.

He was much more like the old Bubba on Saturday alongside Matt Kuchar but lost to the same pair and was again left out of the foursomes.

On Sunday he was outplayed by Martin Kaymer to end pointless but, true to form, he said he had enjoyed the week.

----

Matt Kuchar. P4 W1 L3 H0

What was looking like a week to forget for Kuchar at least finished on a high with an excellent singles display having lost his three pairs games.

He potted a long iron for an eagle on the par-four eighth en-route to a dominant singles victory over Thomas Bjorn but will wonder why it took him so long to find his best form.

----

Jim Furyk. P4 W1 L3 H0

Some surprise that the Americans’ highest-ranked player was left out of the opening fourballs, and defeat with Kuchar to Lee Westwood and Jamie Donaldson completed a forgettable Friday for the world number four.

Delivered a textbook putting performance to win a point with Mahan in Saturday fourballs but a miss hit chip on the 16th handed foursomes victory to McIlroy and Sergio Garcia.

He faced the Spaniard again on Sunday, their third singles meeting, and though he looked on course to win, Garcia finished strongly to take the point.

----

Webb Simpson. P2 W0 L1 H1

From the moment he was announced as Bubba Watson on the opening tee, nothing went right for the 2012 U.S. Open champion. He topped the first tee shot of the competition and played poorly in a crushing 5 & 4 defeat by Rose and Stenson.

An unimpressed Watson benched him for the next three matches so by the time he faced Poulter on Sunday he had played only 14 holes of golf.

Simpson lost to Poulter on his debut two years ago and the two men were having a ding-dong battle on Sunday but the American admitted he lost his motivation once Europe had clinched the trophy, allowing Poulter to snatch a half on the last.

----

Keegan Bradley. P3 W1 L2 H0

Destined to become a golfing trivia question -- and a hard one -- as the man rookie Jamie Donaldson beat to secure the cup for Europe.

Bradley suffered the same fate as Mickelson after a win and a loss on opening day, as he too spent Saturday on the practice ground chatting with his fellow major champions.

He played well in the fourballs, not so well in foursomes, but was outperformed by Donaldson and lost 4&3.

----

Jimmy Walker. P5 W1 L1 H3

A fantastically impressive Ryder Cup debut for the 35-year-old, who chipped in twice in halving his opening fourballs alongside Fowler.

Nerveless putting helped secure two more halves but the Saturday foursomes was a round too far as he seemed to wilt and was duly thumped.

A good night’s sleep sent him out with a skip in his step against Lee Westwood and he duly chalked up his first win.

----

Zach Johnson. P3 W0 L2 H1

Not Johnson’s best-ever week as he was left out of both fourballs and lost both his foursomes, once with Mahan and once with Kuchar, never seeming to get going in either.

He went into Sunday with many of the holes still something of a mystery but he and opponent Victor Dubuisson went par for par over the first 10 of them in a game that, fittingly, finished halved.