Ryder Cup results from 1927-2014

(Reuters) - History of Ryder Cup results:
2014 Gleneagles, Scotland
U.S. 11-1/2 Europe 16-1/2
2012 Medinah, Illinois
U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2
2010 Celtic Manor, Newport, Wales
U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2
2008 Valhalla, Louisville, Kentucky
U.S. 16-1/2 Europe 11-1/2
2006 K Club, Straffan, Ireland
U.S. 9-1/2 Europe 18-1/2
2004 Oakland Hills, Detroit, Michigan
U.S. 9-1/2 Europe 18-1/2
2002 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
U.S. 12-1/2 Europe 15-1/2
1999 Country Club, Brookline, Maryland
U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2
1997 Valderrama, Sotogrande, Spain
U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2
1995 Oak Hill, Rochester, New York
U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2
1993 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
U.S. 15 Europe 13
1991 Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, South Carolina
U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2
1989 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
U.S. 14 Europe 14
1987 Muirfield Village, Dublin, Ohio
U.S. 13 Europe 15
1985 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England
U.S. 11-1/2 Europe 16-1/2
1983 PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2
1981 Walton Heath, Surrey, England
U.S. 18-1/2 Europe 9-1/2
1979 The Greenbrier, West Virginia
U.S. 17 Europe 11
1977 Royal Lytham & St Annes, England
U.S. 12-1/2 Britain & Ireland 7-1/2
1975 Laurel Valley, Ligonier, Pennsylvania
U.S. 21 Britain & Ireland 11
1973 Muirfield, Scotland
U.S. 19 Britain & Ireland 13
1971 Old Warson, St Louis, Missouri
U.S. 18-1/2 Britain 13-1/2
1969 Royal Birkdale, Southport, England
U.S. 16 Britain 16
1967 Champions Golf Club, Houston, Texas
U.S. 23-1/2 Britain 8-1/2
1965 Royal Birkdale, Southport, England
U.S. 19-1/2 Britain 12-1/2
1963 East Lake, Atlanta, Georgia
U.S. 23 Britain 9
1961 Royal Lytham & St Annes, England
U.S. 14-1/2 Britain 9-1/2
1959 Eldorado, Palm Desert, California
U.S. 8-1/2 Britain 3-1/2
1957 Lindrick, Yorkshire, England
U.S. 4-1/2 Britain 7-1/2
1955 Thunderbird Country Club, Palm Springs, California
U.S. 8 Britain 4
1953 Wentworth, Surrey, England
U.S. 6-1/2 Britain 5-1/2
1951 Pinehurst, North Carolina
U.S. 9-1/2 Britain 2-1/2
1949 Ganton, Scarborough, England
U.S. 7 Britain 5
1947 Portland Golf Club, Oregon
U.S. 11 Britain 1
1937 Southport & Ainsdale, England
U.S. 8 Britain 4
1935 Ridgewood, New Jersey
U.S. 9 Britain 3
1933 Southport & Ainsdale, England
U.S. 5-1/2 Britain 6-1/2
1931 Scioto, Columbus, Ohio
U.S. 9 Britain 3
1929 Moortown, Leeds, England
U.S. 5 Britain 7
1927 Worcester, Massachusetts
U.S. 9-1/2 Britain 2-1/2
