Ryder Cup signs up first worldwide sponsor

(Reuters) - Scottish-based Standard Life Investments has become the first worldwide sponsor of golf’s Ryder Cup after signing a deal to back the next two editions of the biennial team event.

“We are delighted to welcome Standard Life Investments as a worldwide partner to both the 2014 and 2016 Ryder Cups in what is an historic agreement,” said Pete Bevacqua, chief executive officer of the PGA of America.

“This announcement follows the launch of the unified Ryder Cup global brand identity and the stated aim of Ryder Cup Europe and the PGA of America to secure global partnerships going forward,” he added in a statement.

Holders Europe take on United States at Gleneagles, Scotland next year before the event is staged at Hazeltine, Minnesota in 2016.

Europe will be captained by Ireland’s Paul McGinley while eight-times major champion Tom Watson is to lead the Americans.