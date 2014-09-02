FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bradley, Mahan and Simpson get U.S. wildcard Cup picks
September 2, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

Bradley, Mahan and Simpson get U.S. wildcard Cup picks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24, 2014; Paramus, NJ, USA; Hunter Mahan holds the Barclays Trophy winning the The Barclays golf tournament with a score of 14 under par at Ridgewood Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United States captain Tom Watson opted for a blend of experience and form in choosing Keegan Bradley, Hunter Mahan and Webb Simpson as his wildcard picks for this month’s Ryder Cup against holders Europe.

Watson announced former Ryder Cup players Bradley, Mahan and Simpson as his three selections during a glitzy news conference at Studio 8H, the home of ‘Saturday Night Live’, at Rockefeller Plaza.

The trio join automatic choices Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Jim Furyk, Jimmy Walker, Phil Mickelson, Matt Kuchar, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Reed and Zach Johnson on the 12-man American team.

The U.S. will take on Paul McGinley’s European team in the 40th edition of the biennial competition from Sept. 26-28 at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Writing by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
