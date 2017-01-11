FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Factbox: U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 11, 2017 / 6:47 PM / 7 months ago

Factbox: U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7, 2016; Cromwell, CT, USA; Jim Furyk reacts after shooting a PGA tour record 58 after the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Factbox on Jim Furyk who was named on Wednesday as the U.S. captain for the 2018 Ryder Cup against Europe.

* Born: West Chester, Pennsylvania on May 12, 1970

* Won his only major at the 2003 U.S. Open where he finished with an eight-under-par 272 at the North Course of Olympia Fields Country Club in Olympia Fields, Illinois.

* Won the 2006 Canadian Open to reach a career-best number two in world rankings

* Became the first player in PGA Tour history to shoot 58, achieving the feat in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

* Having also posted a 59 during the second round of the BMW Championship at Conway Farms in 2013, Furyk is the only player in history to break 60 twice on the PGA Tour.

* Enjoyed a banner year in 2010 during which he won a career-best three tournaments on tour, including the season-ending Tour Championship which clinched FedExCup honors and a $10 million bonus.

* Has represented the United States at the Ryder Cup nine times as a player, second only to Phil Mickelson's 11, and once as a vice-captain, compiling a 10-20-4 overall record as a player.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Larry Fine

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.