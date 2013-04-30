FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryder Cup volunteers apply in record numbers
April 30, 2013 / 10:35 AM / in 4 years

Ryder Cup volunteers apply in record numbers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Paul McGinley of Ireland smiles near the Ryder Cup during a news conference after being named the European Ryder Cup captain at the St. Regis in Saadiyat Islands in Abu Dhabi January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ben Job

LONDON (Reuters) - Ryder Cup organizers received a record 17,500 applications from 27 countries for the 1,800 volunteer roles at next year’s Gleneagles tournament in Scotland, they said on Tuesday.

Ryder Cup Europe said in a statement that Scotland, England, the United States, Wales and Ireland made up the top five countries.

Successful applicants for the Sept 26-28 event were being told on Tuesday and European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley welcomed their enthusiasm.

“No golf tournament could exist without volunteers and that is especially true in terms of a competition of the size and magnitude of the Ryder Cup, so I thank them all for their participation,” the Irishman said.

The volunteer roles include acting as crowd safety marshals and buggy shuttle drivers as well as selling merchandise and programs. Each will get a guaranteed half day of viewing time on course during each day of competition.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John O'Brien

