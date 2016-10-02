Winners of the Ryder Cup

Oct 2, 2016; Chaska, MN, USA; J.B. Holmes of the United States sprays champagne after winning the Ryder Cup during the single matches in 41st Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - A list of Ryder Cup results after the United States regained the trophy from holders Europe with a 17-11 victory at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota on Sunday:

(Tabulate under year, venue, scores):

2016 Hazeltine National (GC), Chaska, Minnesota; U.S. 17 Europe 11

2014 Gleneagles, Scotland; U.S. 11-1/2 Europe 16-1/2

2012 Medinah Country Club, Medinah, Illinois; U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2

2010 Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales; U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2

2008 Valhalla Golf Club (GC), Louisville, Kentucky; U.S. 16-1/2 Europe 11-1/2

2006 The K Club, Straffan, Ireland; U.S. 9-1/2 Europe 18-1/2

2004 Oakland Hills, Bloomfield Township, Michigan; U.S. 9-1/2 Europe 18-1/2

2002 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England; U.S. 12-1/2 Europe 15-1/2

1999 The Country Club (CC), Brookline, Massachusetts; U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2

1997 Valderrama GC, Sotogrande, Spain; U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2

1995 Oak Hill CC, Rochester, New York; U.S. 13-1/2 Europe 14-1/2

1993 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England; U.S. 15 Europe 13

1991 The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, South Carolina; U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2

1989 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England; U.S. 14 Europe 14

1987 Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio; U.S. 13 Europe 15

1985 The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England; U.S. 11-1/2 Europe 16-1/2

1983 PGA National GC, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; U.S. 14-1/2 Europe 13-1/2

1981 Walton Health GC, Surrey, England; U.S. 18-1/2 Europe 9-1/2

1979 The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; U.S. 17 Europe 11

1977 Royal Lytham & St. Annes, England; U.S. 12-1/2 Britain & Ireland 7-1/2

1975 Laurel Valley GC, Ligonier, Pennsylvania; U.S. 21 Britain & Ireland 11

1973 Muirfield, Scotland; U.S. 19 Britain & Ireland 13

1971 Old Warson CC, St. Louis, Missouri; U.S. 18-1/2 Britain 13-1/2

1969 Royal Birkdale GC, Southport, England; U.S. 16 Britain 16

1967 Champions GC, Houston, Texas; U.S. 23-1/2 Britain 8-1/2

1965 Royal Birkdale GC, Southport, England; U.S. 19-1/2 Britain 12-1/2

1963 East Lake CC, Atlanta, Georgia; U.S. 23 Britain 9

1961 Royal Lytham & St. Annes, England; U.S. 14-1/2 Britain 9-1/2

1959 Eldorado CC, Indian Wells, California; U.S. 8-1/2 Britain 3-1/2

1957 Lindrick GC, Yorkshire, England; U.S. 4-1/2 Britain 7-1/2

1955 Thunderbird CC, Rancho Mirage, California; U.S. 8 Britain 4

1953 Wentworth GC, Wentworth, England; U.S. 6-1/2 Britain 5-1/2

1951 Pinehurst CC, Pinehurst, North Carolina; U.S. 9-1/2 Britain 2-1/2

1949 Ganton GC, Scarborough, England; U.S. 7 Britain 5

1947 Portland GC, Portland, Oregon; U.S. 11 Britain 1

No matches played due to World War Two

1937 Southport & Ainsdale GC, England; U.S. 8 Britain 4

1935 Ridgewood CC, Ridgewood, New Jersey; U.S. 9 Britain 3

1933 Southport & Ainsdale GC, England; U.S. 5-1/2 Britain 6-1/2

1931 Scioto CC, Columbus, Ohio; U.S. 9 Britain 3

1929 Moortown GC, Leeds, England; U.S. 5 Britain 7

1927 Worcester CC, Worcester, Massachusetts; U.S. 9-1/2 Britain 2-1/2