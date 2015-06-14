FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Langer extends Players Championship lead with third-round 67
#Sports News
June 14, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

Langer extends Players Championship lead with third-round 67

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Bernhard Langer of Germany putts on the second green during second round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - German Bernhard Langer extended his lead to eight strokes over American Russ Cochran after the third round at the Senior Players Championship in Massachusetts on Saturday.

Langer, the defending champion, opened with consecutive rounds of 65, and a 67 on Saturday was enough to double his lead.

He is at 16-under 197 heading into the final day of the third of the season’s five major championships on the over-50s tour.

Langer is seeking to go wire-to-wire in a senior major for the second straight year, after last year’s Senior British Open, which he won by 13 strokes.

The 57-year-old won two majors on the regular tour, 1985 and 1993 Masters, and has four senior major victories.

He has dominated the senior circuit since turning 50, winning the money title six of the past seven years.

Reporting by Cameron French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
