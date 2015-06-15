FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Langer defends Senior Players title with six-stroke romp
June 15, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 2 years ago

Langer defends Senior Players title with six-stroke romp

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Bernhard Langer of Germany putts on the second green during second round play of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Georgia April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - German Bernhard Langer captured his fifth career senior major in style when he completed a six-stroke romp at the Senior Players Championship in Massachusetts on Sunday.

Langer entered the day with an eight-stroke cushion and finished things off with a 68 for a 19-under 265 total at Belmont Country Club.

Kirk Triplett fired a 64 to earn second place at 13-under, but Langer was never challenged as he successfully defended his Players Championship crown.

“I got off to a good start so the lead didn’t shrink too much, if at all,” Langer told Golf Channel.

”That was my goal to come down the last few holes with a comfortable lead.

“I‘m very blessed again to have won this tournament back-to-back, another major.”

Langer, 57, has dominated the senior circuit since turning 50. Langer’s wire-to-wire triumph is a familiar sight after he seized last year’s Senior British Open by 13 strokes. Three players tied for third place at 10-under on Sunday, including Colin Montgomerie who had won two of the last four senior majors entering this event.

Montgomerie checked himself into hospital with chest pains on Sunday morning, but was given the all-clear to play the final round.

Reporting by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles. Editing by Andrew Both

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
