FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Golf: Soggy conditions send U.S. Senior Open to Monday final round
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 14, 2016 / 11:00 PM / a year ago

Golf: Soggy conditions send U.S. Senior Open to Monday final round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Miguel Angel Jimenez will have to sit on the U.S. Senior Open lead for an extra day after rain washed out the scheduled final round on Sunday.

Officials decided the Scioto Country Club course in Columbus, Ohio was unplayable and rescheduled the final round for Monday.

Spaniard Jimenez is the 54-hole leader at three-under 207, one stroke ahead of American Gene Sauers.

Three weeks ago, Jimenez had a four-shot lead going into the final round of the British Senior Open at Carnoustie, but faded to finish equal third after a double-bogey at the final hole.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.