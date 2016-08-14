Golf: Soggy conditions send U.S. Senior Open to Monday final round

(Reuters) - Miguel Angel Jimenez will have to sit on the U.S. Senior Open lead for an extra day after rain washed out the scheduled final round on Sunday.

Officials decided the Scioto Country Club course in Columbus, Ohio was unplayable and rescheduled the final round for Monday.

Spaniard Jimenez is the 54-hole leader at three-under 207, one stroke ahead of American Gene Sauers.

Three weeks ago, Jimenez had a four-shot lead going into the final round of the British Senior Open at Carnoustie, but faded to finish equal third after a double-bogey at the final hole.