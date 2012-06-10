FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lehman successfully defends Champions Tour major title
June 10, 2012 / 10:25 PM / in 5 years

Lehman successfully defends Champions Tour major title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Tom Lehman became the first player in six years to repeat in a senior major championship when he secured a two-shot victory at the Champions Tour’s Regions Tradition at Shoal Creek in Alabama on Sunday.

Lehman fired a four-under-par 68 in persistent rain during the final round to finish at 14-under 274, holding off strong final round charges by German Bernhard Langer (66), Taiwan’s Chien Soon-lu (66) and fellow American Fred Couples (65).

”It was a good day. It was a good week. To win makes it that much more special,“ said Lehman, the first person to repeat in a senior major championship since Allen Doyle won the U.S. Senior Open in 2005 and 2006. ”But I don’t like playing in the rain, I never have ... To me it kind of makes me really uncomfortable. I feel like I lose rhythm of my swing.

“So today was a real test of perseverance ... don’t get too aggressive, just play smart shots, shots that I know I can hit and make a par, make another par, maybe sneak a birdie in here and there.”

A bogey on the second hole could have easily rattled the 53-year-old former British Open champion, but he stayed in control with six birdies over the next 14 holes.

Langer and Chien finished tied for second at 12-under 276, leaving Couples alone in fourth a further shot back.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Del Mar, California; Editing by Frank Pingue

