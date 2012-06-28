Vaughan leads first round of Senior Players Championship

(Reuters) - American Bruce Vaughan carded a bogey-free six-under par 64 on Thursday to grab a one shot lead after the opening round of the Senior Players Championship, the third major of the year for over 50s.

Vaughan, who won the 2008 Senior British Open, played near flawless golf with four birdies in his opening eight holes then added two more in his last four at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh.

Vaughan finished the day one shot clear of Fred Funk and two ahead of Fred Couples, Tom Lehman, Michael Allen and Joe Daly.

Australia’s former world number one Greg Norman was three strokes back and tied for seventh at three-under.