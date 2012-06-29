FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Couples hits the front at seniors event
June 29, 2012 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

Couples hits the front at seniors event

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Fred Couples of the U.S. hits his tee shot on the first hole during final round play in the 2012 Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

(Reuters) - Title holder Fred Couples blitzed his way to a seven-under 63 on Friday to grab the lead after the second round of the year’s third major for over 50s, the Senior Players Championship at the Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh.

Couples carded eight birdies and one bogey to finish on 11-under 129, one ahead of fellow American Joe Daley (64). Tom Lehman (67) was in third spot on 133.

Former U.S. Masters champion Couples, the Presidents Cup skipper and one of Davis Love III’s assistant captains at the 2012 Ryder Cup in Illinois in September, fired four birdies in the opening six holes.

He stalled briefly with a dropped shot on the 12th before bouncing back with another birdie on 13.

With Daley putting the pressure on, Couples ended his round in style with a hat-trick of birdies.

Reporting by Ben Everill; editing by Tony Jimenez

