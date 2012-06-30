FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Calcavecchia and Daley steal lead from Couples
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 30, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

Calcavecchia and Daley steal lead from Couples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mark Calcavecchia and Joe Daley wrestled the lead away from Fred Couples after Saturday’s third round of the year’s third major for over-50s, the Senior Players Championship at Fox Chapel Golf Club in Pittsburgh.

Former British Open champion Calcavecchia fired a six-under 64 for a 12-under total of 198 to tie with Daley (68), one shot clear of second-round leader Couples (70) and Tom Lehman (66).

Calcavecchia carded three birdies on each half while defending champion Couples cancelled out his three birdies with as many bogeys.

Daley, the first-round leader and 2008 Senior British Open champion, looked rattled after two early bogeys but found another gear to grab four birdies in 10 holes from the fifth.

Reporting by Ben Everill; editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.