Allen holds two-shot lead at U.S. Senior Open

(Reuters) - American Michael Allen withstood four bogeys on the back nine to cling to a two-stroke lead over surging fellow-Americans Kenny Perry and Fred Funk after three rounds of the U.S. Senior Open in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday.

Allen, who seized a five-shot lead after a brilliant seven-under-par 63 at Omaha Country Club on Friday, was 10 under par and still leading by five at the turn.

Back-to-back bogeys from the 10th were balanced by birdies at 13 and 14, but bogeys at 16 and 18 put Allen at two-over 72 for the day for a total of eight-under-par 202.

Perry closed strong with birdies at 16 and 17 for a six-under 64 that put him on 204 along with Funk, who birdied the last two holes for 67.

Another two shots back was former U.S. Open winner Corey Pavin, who posted 64 for 206, one stroke better than fellow-American Rocco Mediate, who carded a 72.

Ten players were tied on two-under-par 208 including Mark O‘Meara (70), Tom Lehman (70), Steve Pate (67) and Lu Chien-soon of Taiwan (65).