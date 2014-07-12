FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Gene Sauers leads by three at U.S. Senior Open
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 12, 2014 / 10:20 PM / 3 years ago

American Gene Sauers leads by three at U.S. Senior Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Gene Sauers earned a three-stroke lead after the third round at the U.S. Senior Open in Oklahoma on Saturday.

Sauers, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, surged clear of his better-known rivals with two birdies in the final three holes for a three-under-par 68 in oppressive heat at Oak Tree National in Edmond.

He posted a seven-under 206 total, while compatriot Scott Dunlap (72) and German Bernhard Langer (71) were equal second on four-under.

Halfway leader Colin Montgomerie of Scotland struggled to a 74 to fall four strokes behind.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.