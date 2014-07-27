Record-breaker Langer wins Senior British Open by 13 shots

German golfer Bernhard Langer smiles during the Par 3 Contest ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Bernhard Langer sealed a remarkable record-breaking victory in the Senior British Open on Sunday, winning by 13 shots after leading the event in all four rounds.

The twice Masters champion took an eight-shot lead into the final round and still dominated the field, firing a best-of-the-day four-under 67 at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

The German’s six birdies and two bogeys left second-placed Colin Montgomerie and the rest far behind.

It was 56-year-old Langer’s fourth round in the 60s and he posted the largest winning margin in the history of event, eclipsing Bob Charles’s seven-shot victory at Turnberry in 1989.

Montgomerie, recent winner of the Senior U.S. PGA and U.S. Open titles, was alone in second, three shots clear of American Tom Pernice Jnr., England’s Barry Lane and Canadian Rick Gibson,

Gibson had been second going into the final round but shot a disappointing four-over-par 75.