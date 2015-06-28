FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Jeff Maggert wins U.S. Senior Open by two strokes
#Sports News
June 28, 2015 / 11:31 PM / 2 years ago

American Jeff Maggert wins U.S. Senior Open by two strokes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jun 19, 2014; Cromwell, CT, USA; Jeff Maggert tees off on the eight hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - American Jeff Maggert emerged from a crowded leaderboard to win the U.S. Senior Open by two strokes in California on Sunday.

Maggert shot a closing 65 to finish at 10-under-par 270 at Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento.

Defending champion Colin Montgomerie of Scotland carded 66 to finish second on eight-under.

Maggert, 51, won three times on the regular PGA Tour and seven times finished in the top-10 at the U.S. Open.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom

