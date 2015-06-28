American Jeff Maggert wins U.S. Senior Open by two strokes

(Reuters) - American Jeff Maggert emerged from a crowded leaderboard to win the U.S. Senior Open by two strokes in California on Sunday.
Maggert shot a closing 65 to finish at 10-under-par 270 at Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento.
Defending champion Colin Montgomerie of Scotland carded 66 to finish second on eight-under.
Maggert, 51, won three times on the regular PGA Tour and seven times finished in the top-10 at the U.S. Open.
Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Ransom