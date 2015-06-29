Maggert rides early momentum to U.S. Senior Open win

Jeff Maggert tees off on the eight hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Jeff Maggert reeled off three birdies in a row to begin his final round at the U.S. Senior Open then cruised to his second major victory on the Champions Tour this season.

Maggert, the 54-hole co-leader with Bernhard Langer, shot a five-under 65 for a 10-under 270 total and a two-shot win over Scot Colin Montgomerie at the Del Paso Country Club in Sacramento, California on Sunday.

Montgomerie, the defending champion, closed with a 66, while Langer shot a 68 to finish in a tie for third with New Zealand’s Grant Waite.

“I had a lot of good runs in the U.S. Open over the years and probably lacked a little maturity to pull it off,” said Maggert, who had 13 top-10 finishes in majors in more than 20 years on the PGA Tour.

“But certainly, now that I‘m an old guy, I’ve learned a lot and was able to just steady myself and play well.”

The final round started with 16 players within two shots of the lead and Maggert said he knew he had to build momentum.

“It was a little different, having so many guys close,” he added. “A lot of really good players that have been playing well.

”So I knew I couldn’t go backwards today. I had to get a mindset to go forward and make birdies.”

After six birdies in 15 holes, he made his only bogey at No. 16.

Of the last eight senior majors, Maggert has now won two, while Montgomerie and Langer have won three each.