Montgomerie wins U.S. Senior Open in playoff
July 13, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

Montgomerie wins U.S. Senior Open in playoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Colin Montgomerie of Scotland tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of the Barclays Singapore Open golf tournament in Sentosa November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

(Reuters) - Colin Montgomerie won the U.S. Senior Open when he edged American Gene Sauers in a three-hole playoff in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Sunday.

The burly Scot sank a 13-foot par putt to claim his first playoff victory in nine attempts on the PGA Tour, European Tour and Champions Tour combined.

The Scot carded a closing 69 to tie Sauers (73) at five-under 279, four strokes clear of South African David Frost and American Woody Austin at Oak Tree National.

The playoff was decided on a three-hole aggregate score, and Montgomerie played them in one-over.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina. Editing by Gene Cherry

