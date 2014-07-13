Montgomerie wins U.S. Senior Open in playoff

Colin Montgomerie of Scotland tees off on the 12th hole during the first round of the Barclays Singapore Open golf tournament in Sentosa November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

(Reuters) - Colin Montgomerie won the U.S. Senior Open when he edged American Gene Sauers in a three-hole playoff in Edmond, Oklahoma, on Sunday.

The burly Scot sank a 13-foot par putt to claim his first playoff victory in nine attempts on the PGA Tour, European Tour and Champions Tour combined.

The Scot carded a closing 69 to tie Sauers (73) at five-under 279, four strokes clear of South African David Frost and American Woody Austin at Oak Tree National.

The playoff was decided on a three-hole aggregate score, and Montgomerie played them in one-over.